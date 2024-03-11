Meet The Black Scientist Using Her Love Of Makeup To Introduce Girls To STEM

With a toy makeup kit, Kristen Wells-Collins, a Dallas-based scientist, is redefining pathways into the beauty industry for young girls with science and technology.

Black To The Lab Makeup Kit

Recognizing the decline in girls’ interest in science around age 11, a statistic cited by Microsoft, Wells-Collins launched “Black to the Lab” in 2020.

This innovative $30 toy makeup kit is an educational tool that teaches children as young as six the science behind beauty product formulations.

Wells-Collins’ journey started at Prairie View A&M University, initially pursuing a career in pharmacy.

However, she told D Magazine that her passion for youth education and a professor’s suggestion to study organic chemistry through haircare and makeup products led her to shift her focus to chemistry and community development.

Wells-Collins’ venture into the beauty industry was sparked by a personal challenge – a severe citrus allergy that led her to formulate her skincare products.

This experience deepened her love for beauty and laid the foundation for her future endeavors.

Credit: Black to the Lab (Instagram)

Before “Black to the Lab,” Wells-Collins launched “The Chemistry Of” in 2017 – a subscription skincare box highlighting the science behind different ingredients.

Transitioning from this business to her current educational focus, she repurposed her base formulas for safe and easy product mixing in the toy kit, allowing immediate use and sharing.

The Bigger Vision

Wells-Collins and her team also actively conduct learning activations in schools, summer camps, and organizations.

They’ve engaged with the city of Dallas, various school districts, and Girl Scout chapters, teaching the science of beauty through the toy kit.

The initiative offers two educational curriculums: “The Little Chemist,” focusing on product formulation and business pitching, and “Making the Brand,” which teaches entrepreneurship.

Wells-Collins’ vision includes a third agriculture-based curriculum, educating on plant-based ingredients in beauty products.

This innovative approach has earned “Black to the Lab” recognition and success by winning several business pitch competitions, including Delta Red Tank and Boss Women Media’s Building Women for the Future.

The latter facilitated a pivotal partnership with Amazon, leading to a sold-out status in the 2023 holiday gift guide.